200 Chinese academics caught brucella virus from vaccine factory’s pollution, investigators say







A brucella infection affecting more than 200 academics in northwestern China, most of them affiliated to a veterinary institute, has been blamed on fumes from a factory that produced vaccines for the animal-borne bacterial disease.Lanzhou Biopharmaceutical Plant, owned by China Animal Husbandry, had used expired sanitisers while making its brucella vaccines, leaving the bacteria in the factory’s polluted waste air, Gansu Provincial Health Commission said on Thursday.People working at Lanzhou…







