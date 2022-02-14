1MDB trial: ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng accused of pocketing US$35 million in ‘secret kickbacks’





US prosecutors told a jury Monday that a former Goldman Sachs executive pocketed US$35 million in “secret kickbacks” in the multibillion-dollar ransacking of a Malaysian state investment fund, accusing the banker of playing a “crucial” role in the massive money laundering and bribery scheme.Roger Ng also deleted personal email accounts to cover his tracks and “used his own wife and mother-in-law as a front to hide his identity”, federal prosecutor Brent Wible said as the long-delayed corruption…







