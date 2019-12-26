18 animal traps seized by Hong Kong authorities after stray puppy found snared







Eighteen animal traps have been found near a village in northern Hong Kong after one snared a puppy, according to an animal welfare group.Officers from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) were alerted on Wednesday when the puppy was found with its right front leg caught in the trap near Lam Tsuen in Tai Po.The SPCA said the mongrel did not suffer very serious injuries and was taken to Kadoorie Farm in the same district for treatment. No identification chip was found on…







Source link