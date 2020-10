17a-4 now offers a Compliance Suite for Microsoft’s Azure. The combination of software and services lets financial institutions cost effectively bring records into Azure to leverage Blob storage…

(PRWeb October 27, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/17a_4s_compliance_suite_for_microsofts_azure_blob_storage_now_available/prweb17501550.htm





Source link