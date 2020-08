10ZiG recreates the in-office experience at home or any remote location in record numbers with diversified Thin & Zero Client Endpoints and The 10ZiG Manager™ Software with Cloud capabilities.

(PRWeb August 13, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/10zig_technology_sets_record_breaking_number_of_customers_for_remote_support_feature_during_global_pandemic/prweb17316145.htm





Source link