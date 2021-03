10ZiG® Technology expands its reach in the federal space with support for CAC and Hi-Assurance smartcard authentication in its firmware for 10ZiG® Zero Client endpoints.

(PRWeb March 04, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/10zig_expands_federal_reach_with_secure_smart_card_authentication_support_and_endpoints_for_hi_assurance_network_access/prweb17761313.htm





Source link