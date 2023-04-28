1,000-year-old Native American canoe retrieved from North Carolina lake





Elders moved to tears as members of tribe and archaeologists recover canoe discovered in Lake Waccamaw two years ago

Tribal elders were moved to tears by the retrieval of a 1,000-year-old Native American canoe from Lake Waccamaw in North Carolina.

The Waccamaw Siouan chief, Michael Jacobs, told CBC it was emotional to watch the elders “sit on the bank and cry tears of joy, tears of sadness, tears of a future for our youth – how this is going to impact them and help them overcome some of the trauma they’ve experienced through being excluded at times, and even counted as not worthy”.

