10-year jail sentence gives Hong Kong watch thief plenty of time to contemplate crimes







A Hong Kong man who tried to repay a million-dollar debt by stealing a pair of Rolex watches within a week, then using an airgun to relieve an Omega shop of three timepieces less than two months later has been jailed for 10 years.The High Court on Tuesday heard purchasing agent Cai Man-koon, then 25, had posed as an interested customer to trick staff into lowering their guard and taking luxury watches out of their case for him to try on during visits to three shops between August 7 and…







