Video Infrastructure Provider, 3Speak, to Launch the First IPFS…





The Hive community makes a significant breakthrough for Web 3.0 image and video with the first open, decentralised standard, which incentivises IPFS storage and P2P infrastructure provision for social…

(PRWeb June 17, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/video_infrastructure_provider_3speak_to_launch_the_first_ipfs_backed_standard_for_web_3_0/prweb17996612.htm





Source link