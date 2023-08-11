Zuckerberg says he’s ready to fight and that Elon keeps making things up

The Verge

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Threads that he’s “ready to fight” X owner Elon Musk but not to believe that there’s a scheduled date until he confirms it.

Musk claimed Friday morning that the fight would be livestreamed on X and “Meta,” and that everything you’d see on camera “will be ancient Rome.” Italy’s culture minister promptly indicated in a statement that the planning isn’t as far along as Musk suggests, nor will any event actually be held in Rome. Now Zuckerberg is indicating that the rest of the details are a surprise to him, too.

“I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me,” Zuckerberg said. “If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he…

