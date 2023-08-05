Zuck says Threads will add search and web ‘in the next few weeks’

Threads.net, as of August 2023. | Image by Meta; Screencap by Sean Hollister / The Verge

If you go to Threads.net to access Meta’s popular Twitter clone, you’ll still find a spinning placeholder galaxy — but that should change in the next few weeks, according to a new tweet from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“Search and web coming in the next few weeks,” he tweets, saying he’s “excited about the team’s pace of shipping.”

Meta took a gamble on launching a barebones Twitter alternative at breakneck speed while Twitter continued to crumble, and it may have paid off — my colleague Alex Heath recently wrote that Threads hit 100 million signups faster than any consumer software product in history.

But more than half of those users didn’t stick around, according to Reuters, and while that may be expected for any software product,…

