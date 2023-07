Zombie apocalypse TV shows aren’t typically the most uplifting genre, but Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead may well be the exception.

The trailer above follows Akira (Eiji Akaso), a miserable office worker who survives a sudden outbreak of very angry zombies — and decides to use the end of the world as an opportunity to tick off the things he’s always wanted to do.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is available to stream on Netflix from Aug. 3.