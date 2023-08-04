YouTube’s ‘enhanced’ 1080p for Premium subscribers is now available on desktop web

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

YouTube’s higher-quality 1080p option is now available for all Premium subscribers on desktop globally, spokesperson Paul Pennington confirmed to The Verge. The company officially launched the “enhanced bitrate” 1080p in April on iOS after an earlier test.

I don’t pay for Premium, but I’ve seen the enhanced bitrate option on a handful of videos on Friday as I browsed YouTube in Chrome on my MacBook Air. When I try to click the enhanced bitrate, YouTube prompts me to subscribe to Premium to be able to use it. (If you decide to subscribe to Premium to get the better bitrate, you should know that the service is a bit more expensive than it used to be.)

Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

