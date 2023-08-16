YouTrip Users Can Now Link Their Cards to Apple Devices

Singapore’s multi-currency e-wallet YouTrip has rolled out Apple Pay integration to provide its users more options to pay for in-store purchases, online transactions and public transportation.

The company said in a statement that its users will now be able to link their YouTrip cards to their iOS devices, transactions faster, more secure, and hassle-free.

The integration of Apple Pay comes shortly after the launch of YouTrip 2.0 in June, where the brand rolled out an upgrade to its app interface and card design.

YouTrip added that it is also looking to launch Google Pay integration later this year.

Caecilia Chu, CEO and Co-Founder of YouTrip said,

“YouTrip started off as a travel wallet 5 years ago, and has now become the go-to payment option not only for foreign currency transactions, but also for everyday transactions for different purposes.

We are excited to launch Apple Pay as part of our anniversary celebration to make the YouTrip payment experience even more seamless.”