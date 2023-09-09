Your Wyze webcam might have let other owners peek into your house

Image: Wyze

Some Wyze security camera owners reported Friday that they were unexpectedly able to see webcam feeds that weren’t theirs, meaning that they were unintentionally able to see inside of other people’s houses. A Wyze customer support agent confirmed to The Verge that this was indeed happening.

“Went to check on my cameras and they are all gone be replaced with a new one… and this isn’t mine!” wrote one user. “Apologies if this is your house / dog… I don’t want it showing up as much as you don’t want it!”

“I am able to click the events tab and see ALL the events on this random person’s camera INSIDE their house,” wrote another.

“I don’t know why, but I can see someone else’s camera,” wrote another.

Each thread has comments from other…

Continue reading…