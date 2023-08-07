Worldpay From FIS’ Merchants Now Have Access to Alipay+

FIS’ merchant solutions business, Worldpay from FIS, will integrate Alipay+ into its global portfolio for e-commerce and Point of Sale (POS) offerings. There will be a phased rollout to FIS’ merchants, starting with the AlipayHK e-wallet.

Alipay+ features a suite of cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions operated by Ant Group, which connects global brands with mobile-savvy consumers worldwide.

It gives global merchants the ability to accept cross-border payments from a wide range of methods such as digital wallets and bank apps, especially across Asia.

Meanwhile, Worldpay enables over one million merchants of all sizes to take, make and manage payments across channels, geographies, and industries.

Additionally, Worldpay facilitates payouts to a broad network of suppliers and beneficiaries around the world, with capabilities to send money to approximately 225 markets in 146 countries.

Worldpay and Alipay+ also aim to deepen their mutual business cooperation in e-payments.

Phil Pomford, General Manager for Global e-commerce, APAC, Worldpay from FIS said,

“To stay competitive, merchants must understand and offer the payment methods that their customers prefer. Local wallet providers are extending their dominance in several APAC markets.

We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Ant Group to provide our global merchants access to the Alipay+ platform starting with the AlipayHK wallet.”

Guoming Cheng, General Manager of Ant Group in Europe and the Middle East said,

“The collaborative effort with Worldpay will empower merchants to sell globally and contribute to our mission of providing more open, digitalised and inclusive financial services to global audiences.

Alipay+’s suite of innovation solutions is connected with more than one billion consumers worldwide. By tapping into Worldpay’s market leading footprint, together we can help more merchants globally accelerate their growth journeys and expansion into strategic markets.”