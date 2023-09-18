Windows leader Panos Panay is leaving Microsoft

Panos Panay | Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

Panos Panay, the chief product officer at Microsoft leading Windows development and the company’s Surface line, is leaving Microsoft. In an announcement on Monday, Microsoft told employees: “After nearly 20 years at the company, Panos Panay has decided to leave Microsoft.”

Panay first joined Microsoft in 2004 as a group program manager. After overseeing the company’s Surface line, Panay became the company’s chief product officer in 2018, where he led the development of Windows 11.

You can read the full email to employees below:

Team,

After nearly 20 years at the company, Panos Panay has decided to leave Microsoft. Panos has had an incredible impact on our products and culture as well as the broader devices ecosystem. Under Panos’…

