Whoop is adding a ChatGPT-powered ‘coach’

Whoop Coach runs on ChatGPT-4. | Image: Whoop

Whoop announced it’s adding generative AI to its platform with a new feature called Whoop Coach. Powered by ChatGPT, it’s meant to deliver more personalized recommendations and data insights.

Using AI in fitness tech for the sake of personalization isn’t new — though Whoop Coach is an admittedly novel take. Like ChatGPT, Whoop Coach functions as a health and fitness-focused chatbot that pulls from your Whoop data. One potential use case is asking it to design custom plans, routines, and recipes depending on your goals. For example, if you wanted to run a half-marathon in two hours, you could ask it to make you a training plan with context from your actual metrics.

Whoop says the feature can comb through your data to draw conclusions…

