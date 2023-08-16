Where to preorder the various editions of Starfield (and what’s included)

Starfield is all about space exploration — potentially like hundreds of hours of it. | Image: Bethesda Game Studios

It’s been a very busy year for big game releases, with Starfield being one of the biggest titles that has yet to launch. The Xbox and PC exclusive from Bethesda is promising a massive sci-fi world to voyage around, with over 1,000 explorable planets and countless weapon and mod customizations. It’s also the first new world that Bethesda has created in over two decades, offering a change of pace from its long-running Elder Scrolls franchise.

If what you saw in Bethesda’s 45-minute gameplay preview of Starfield has you hyped enough to preorder the game ahead of its September 6th release date, we’ve compiled all your options into a one-stop shop. From the $69.99 base game to the $299.99 Constellation edition and all their included add-ons…

