What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 15 event

Apple is holding its next big event in September to take the wraps off the iPhone 15, new Apple Watches, and more.

Here, we’ll go over how and when you can watch the event, along with the new product announcements we’re expecting to see from Apple.

When is the iPhone 15 showcase?

The iPhone 15 event will take place on September 12th, 2023, at 1PM ET / 10AM PT. As shown in the invite sent out by Apple, the company has named the event “Wonderlust.” It will take place live from Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

How to watch Apple’s iPhone 15 event

As is the case with past events, Apple will likely stream the iPhone 15 showcase on its website and YouTube channel. Apple hasn’t posted the links to its livestream just yet, but we’ll add them…

