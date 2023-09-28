close
Wellmind Health launches Pathway through Arthritis program

Wellmind Health has officially launched Pathway through Arthritis, an arthritis pain management program developed with the UK charity Versus Arthritis, at the HETT Show in London. 

The specialised web-based program, a Class I medical device and DTAC compliant, is delivered through Wellmind Health’s NHS-commissioned Digital Treatments as a Service (DTaaS) platform. It was conceived to help individuals with different forms of arthritis, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis. By empowering self-management of persistent pain, it aims to reduce the impact of these conditions on daily life.

Designed in partnership with Versus Arthritis, the Pathway through Arthritis program teaches participants a new approach to arthritis pain through the practice of clinically employed pain self-management techniques, exercise, lifestyle changes and cognitive approaches led by a multi-disciplinary team.

Health outcomes are measured during and after the program using clinically recognised self-reporting assessments for Disability (ODI), Health State (EQ VAS), Depression (PHQ-9) Anxiety (GAD-7) and the newly developed Musculoskeletal Health (MSK-HQ). Participants who have trialled the platform have reported overall improvements in health, anxiety, and depression.

Zoe Chivers, director of services and influencing at Versus Arthritis, said: “Living with arthritis is not just about ‘having a few aches and pains’. For some, it can have a profound impact on life. Many with the condition are facing long waits for diagnosis, treatment and surgery. Without the right support, this can place a huge strain on mental wellbeing. Through our partnership with Wellmind Health, we’re excited to bring people innovative technology and tools that can make a big difference to their lives in managing arthritis, and to support our healthcare services across the country.”

Wellmind Health provides drug-free digital treatments for better mental health and pain management. Clinical-grade digital therapies Be Mindful and Pathway through Pain have been deployed across NHS services for over a decade with full healthcare regulatory compliance. Programs deliver significant and measurable long-term improved health outcomes, with real-time engagement and clinical outcome reporting delivered through the secure, web-based management portal.

Mark Hunt, CEO, Wellmind Health, added: “It has been excellent to work with the team at Versus Arthritis to develop this specialised pain-management program. With over 10 million people in the UK alone living with arthritis, it is a huge issue for healthcare systems as well as for each individual. With no cure at present it is vital we support individuals to self-manage their arthritis conditions, to improve their quality of life and reduce drug over-prescription and the pressure on healthcare services.”

