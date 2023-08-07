We just lost 3TB of data on a SanDisk Extreme SSD

The SanDisk Extreme Pro can shrug off dust and water, at least. | Image: SanDisk

If you’re thinking of buying a SanDisk Extreme Pro, Extreme Portable, Extreme Pro Portable, or WD MyPassport SSD, maybe just don’t.

My colleague Vjeran just lost 3TB of video we’d shot for The Verge because the drive is no longer readable.

Screenshot by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

“The disk you attached was not readable by this computer.”

This isn’t a drive he purchased many months or years ago — it’s the supposedly safe replacement that Western Digital recently sent after his original wiped his data all by itself. Remember when we warned you about that?

SanDisk issued a firmware fix for a variety of drives in late May, shortly after our story. They sent out Vjeran’s replacement in early June. He’d just begun…

