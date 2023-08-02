Watch U.S. Netflix for free with this simple trick

VPNs can significantly boost the number of movies and shows at your disposal.

These cybersecurity services can bypass geo-restrictions to unlock content from around the world, meaning you get more choice from your favourite streaming platforms. This process might sound complicated, but it’s actually really quick and easy.

If you’re looking to access U.S. Netflix from anywhere in the world, we have all the information you need.

How to unblock U.S. Netflix for free

Netflix only provides access to the movies and shows from your location’s content library. However, VPNs can hide your real IP address and connect you to secure servers in other countries, meaning you get access to all the content that would normally be locked to that location.

The process of unblocking U.S. Netflix is straightforward. Follow this simple process to access this popular library:

Sign up for a streaming-friendly VPN

Download the app to your device of choice (the best VPNs have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more)

Open up the app and connect to a server in the U.S.

Sign in to Netflix

Watch U.S. Netflix from anywhere in the world

The catch is that the best VPNs for streaming are not free. All is not lost though, because most leading services offer free trials and money-back guarantees. You can use these offers to unblock U.S. Netflix without committing with your cash. This isn’t a long-term solution, but it does give you enough time to watch everything on your list.

What is the best VPN for Netflix?

