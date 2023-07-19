‘Wanderlove’ is this summer’s dating trend, Bumble says

Summer is here, the most opportune time for a beach read-esque romance. Given that many of us vacation during this time, Bumble is seeing a boost in people’s hopes for an abroad fling — meaning the term “wanderlove” is back.

Though it’s been a descriptor for a while now, wanderlove is making a comeback as the dating trend of the summer, according to the dating app. In research conducted by Bumble in June 2023 of about 5,600 users around the world, most — 53 percent — are hoping for a holiday romance this summer. The same amount say they feel more attractive when they’re on vacation; 21 percent revealed they’re more attracted to people from different places.

Around a third (30 percent) of Bumble users use dating apps to meet new people when traveling alone, and over half (52 percent) say that dating abroad is a fun way to learn about a new culture.

The top five destinations Bumble users are traveling to this summer are:

Greek Islands (Santorini, Rhodes, Hydra)

Balearic Islands, Spain (Mallorca, Ibiza, Formentera)

Paris, France

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Lisbon, Portugal

Bumble users want to go here.

Credit: Getty / Allard Schager / Bret Clay / kolderal / Marco Bottigelli / Alexander Spatari

Meeting someone abroad, however, runs the risk that you don’t speak the same language. In fact, 35 percent of Gen Z and millennials have been embarrassed when they couldn’t understand someone flirting with them in another language, according to a different survey of over 1,000 UK daters. Twenty-one percent admit they’ve tried and failed to flirt with someone in the local language while abroad.

“Traveling abroad is an exciting opportunity to open your mind to new experiences. Language can be a big part of this and can be a fun way to immerse yourself in local culture,” said expert linguist Natalie Braber, who has worked with Bumble. “Trying to learn short phrases or words can help break down the language barrier when dating or meeting people from another country, whilst also showing interest and willingness which can be an attractive quality. Try not to worry about getting phrasing and articulation perfect, and enjoy the process of trying something new.”

Don’t worry about perfectly speaking a second language, though it doesn’t hurt to learn. Take the opportunity to immerse yourself in a new place — perhaps with this summer’s “wanderlove.”