Verizon bundles Netflix and NFL Plus Premium for $25/month

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Verizon has announced an exclusive combo offering Netflix Premium and NFL Plus Premium for $25 per month. Netflix Premium costs $19.99 / month right now (though it could go up soon!), and NFL Plus Premium is $16.99 / month. That sounds like a pretty good deal for Verizon customers if they’re ready for some football and they need their own Netflix account.

NFL Plus Premium includes live access to regional and primetime NFL football games across devices and includes the NFL Network, plus NFL RedZone. It does not include NFL Sunday Ticket, which costs a cool $449 per year and gives you all the Sunday games regardless of region. Verizon’s promo page states that existing Netflix customers can transfer their subscriptions over to Verizon and…

