US commitment to Israel is 'ironclad,' says Biden

President Joe Biden held a second White House meeting with Israel’s moderate ceremonial leader, President Isaac Herzog, covering a range of issues including Russia’s increased ties with Iran. The two also discussed further diplomatic normalization with Israel’s neighbors and the Biden administration’s concerns over the conservative prime minister’s moves toward judicial system changes and increased settlements in the West Bank. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House



