Until noon ET today, you can get a Kindle Scribe for 18% off

Save $75: Until noon ET on Aug. 23, the Kindle Scribe (64GB, with a Premium Pen included) is on sale for $344.99 at Amazon, which is 18% off its original price of $419.99. You can also score a 16GB or 32GB Scribe for 18% off, with Basic or Premium Pen options.

The best things in life don’t last forever, which just might include this deal on Kindle Scribes at Amazon. If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a device that can serve the function of a notebook, a sketchpad, a book, and a document reader all at once, the Kindle Scribe is a godsend.

Until noon ET on Aug. 23, the Kindle Scribe (64GB, with a Premium Pen included) is on sale for

$344.99 instead of $419.99 at Amazon. Other versions of the Scribe are also 18% off for a limited time — including a 16GB and 32GB Scribe, in case you don’t need too much storage. $344.99 is the 64GB Scribe’s lowest price ever, which is probably why Amazon isn’t making this a multi-day promotion. There’s literally a ticking clock next to this deal.

With its 10.2″ anti-glare, high-resolution display, the Kindle Scribe allows you to read thousands of books; make notes in their margins that are then saved and organized; markup PDF files; create journal entries or shopping lists; and even convert your handwriting into text. The Premium Pen gives access to four brush types, has an “eraser,” never needs to be charged, and attaches to the Kindle Scribe magnetically (akin to an Apple Pencil). With the Scribe’s landscape option, you can even see two pages of a book side-by-side. This is just the beginning of all that this Amazon device can do for you. Explore all of its possibilities by getting your own, for 18% off, today (and only today!).