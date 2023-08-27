Unlocking the Potential: AI-Assisted Decision Making in Public Sector Introduction: In recent years, the public sector has seen a surge in technological advancements that have revolutionized many of its traditional practices. One such technology, artificial intelligence (AI), has garnered immense attention due to its potential to revolutionize decision-making processes. With its ability to analyze large … Read moreUnlocking the Potential: AI-Assisted Decision Making in Public Sector