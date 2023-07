The platform will provide unique control and visibility of machine translation workflows, allowing enterprises to determine the cost, quality and speed for all content translated

(PRWeb July 12, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/unbabel_launches_next_generation_language_operations_platform_offering_the_first_holistic_approach_to_multilingual_communication_and_translation/prweb19433870.htm





Source link