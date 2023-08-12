U.S. based Technipaq increases header bag capacity

Technipaq, a United States-based specialist in sterilised packaging solutions for medical devices and healthcare organisations, has acquired of two new header bag machines at its Crystal Lake facility.

As a manufacturer and developer of header bags, Technipaq owns and continues to operate one of the first machines developed for manufacturing medical header bags for sterile use.

Brian Rosenburg, president at Technipaq, said: “We are excited to increase the capacity with such high precision, quality machines.”

This acquisition strengthens Technipaq’s ability to produce header bags for healthcare systems and customers across North America. With the expansion of Technipaq’s machine operations, the organisation now has the capability to produce twice as many header bags as before.

To make way for these new machines, Technipaq recently expanded its manufacturing cell at the Lutter Drive facility in Crystal Lake by over 3,600 square feet. The first of the 48” wide web pouch machines arrived at Technipaq on June 29, with the second slated to arrive near the end of July.