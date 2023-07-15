Twitter is producing errors. What we know.

If you’re having problems with Twitter Saturday, you’re far from alone.

At 10:17 a.m. ET, Downdetector was picking up a massive spike in reports on Twitter, with users reporting 596 errors for that period, compared to the baseline level of 12 errors.

Similarly, the outage tracker website Down for Everyone or Just Me was “detecting problems with Twitter,” as of this writing. The problems in question had started around 8 a.m. ET.

As for what this looked like on the site itself, from our vantage point here in the U.S., there didn’t seem to be much of a problem. Though Down for Everyone of Just Me, for its part, was showing three recent errors in Southeast Asia and Oceania, and two in the U.S. The problem may be in a non-U.S. region.

Twitter’s API status page was reporting “All Systems Operational,” and Mashable’s staff was able to tweet in-browser and on the app.

However, as is often the case, Twitter’s functions were noticeably spotty. For instance, the “Latest” tab in Twitter’s search page wasn’t working.



Credit: Twitter screengrab

This is a developing story, and we’ll update it we learn more.