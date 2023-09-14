Twelve South’s new HiRise 3 Deluxe is for StandBy Mode and charging all your Apple stuff

The HiRise 3 Deluxe doesn’t take up much room on your desk and gets rid of a bunch of charging cable clutter. | TwelveSouth

Apple-focused accessory maker Twelve South has updated its venerable HiRise charging stand with built-in MagSafe and spots to charge your Apple Watch and AirPods. The new HiRise 3 Deluxe is a desk or nightstand charger that supports the new StandBy Mode in iOS 17, which can display widgets of information when your phone is placed horizontally on the charging pad. Official MagSafe certification means this stand will charge your iPhone at up to 15W, while also featuring fast charging for the Apple Watch (on Series 7 or newer and Ultra or Ultra 2 watches). There’s also a spot in the back for your AirPods to charge on, making it a one stop shop for all of your Apple stuff. The HiRise 3 Deluxe sells for $149.99.

While there are many 3-in-1…

