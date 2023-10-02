close
Tour Chucky’s Version of the White House in a New Season 3 Video

When Chucky returns later this week, the horror comedy series will have a whole new crime scene for the killer doll to prowl: the White House. Devon Sawa, who has played a different character each season (in season one, he played twin dads; in season two, a Catholic priest), is the perfect choice to play POTUS—with…

