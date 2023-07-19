TikTok Music rolls out to more countries

ByteDance hasn’t yet announced when TikTok Music will be launching to US markets. | Image: TikTok / The Verge / Canva

TikTok is rolling out its new subscription-based music streaming platform — aptly named TikTok Music — to new markets, almost two weeks after the service first debuted in Indonesia and Brazil. According to a press release shared with The Verge, TikTok is inviting select users from Australia, Mexico, and Singapore to join a closed beta test starting today, providing participants with a three-month free trial for the TikTok Music service.

“TikTok Music is a new kind of music service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a music streaming service offering millions of tracks from thousands of artists,” the company said via its press release. Participating users can join the beta by downloading the TikTok Music app, either…

