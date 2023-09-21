TikTok is testing Google results in its search pages

Illustration by Nick Barclay / The Verge

TikTok search results pages could soon have a link to Google results.

A feature spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu shows the TikTok search results page including a link to search Google for the same query (via Insider). In another screenshot shared by Oncescu, a TikTok pop-up reads, “TikTok does not endorse or take responsibility for search results from Google.”

Google declined to comment. TikTok didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment but confirmed to Insider that it’s testing the feature in some markets.

The addition of Google results linked in the TikTok app is the latest and most notable example of the shortform video app leaning into search. Earlier this month, we noticed that TikTok had quietly been a…

