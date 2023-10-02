TikTok is reportedly testing a paid, ad-free version of its app

Illustration by Nick Barclay / The Verge

TikTok users might be able to pay not to see a deluge of ads in the future.

Android Authority has screenshots of TikTok prompting users to select between staying on the free version of the app with ads or upgrading to an ad-free experience. According to the screenshot, some users have the option to pay $4.99 a month to not see ads.

TikTok didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for more details or to questions about the availability of the paid version.

A test of an ad-free tier comes as TikTok is working aggressively to diversify where its money comes from. TikTok Shop, the platform’s in-app marketplace, has been moved to the main navigation bar for some users, and the company has been pushing ads and coupons, hoping to entice…

Continue reading…