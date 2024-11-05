Throw-BackStory: Remembering Quincy Jones (1933 – 2024)





Rarely does one get a chance to accomplish all that it means to be a true legend. The ones worthy of bearing that title are either still carving out a legendary lane for themselves or have passed on well before their time of guaranteed excellence.

Then there’s Quincy Jones, a musical genius who completely defined what it means to be a Renaissance Man during his 91 years of life yet still had so much more to give if not for his death this past Sunday (November 3).

His story is a dynamic one, which we profiled here on BackStory during the podcast’s debut season in 2018. Colby said it best via his Instagram. See below:

<br />

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-85754f5e7ab6540d23384451459303bc’)

if ( iframe ) {

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-85754f5e7ab6540d23384451459303bc’

}, “https://embeds.go.ione.nyc” );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ’embeds.go.ione.nyc’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

RELATED: Quincy Jones, Award-Winning Legendary Producer, Dies At 91

The episode features Colby giving a history lesson on Jones’ decades-spanning and illustrious career, which at the time was a topic of high discussion following the release of Netflix’s 2018 documentary film, Quincy. In addition to that, it also includes throwback audio from his 1999 interview with the musical icon during the promo run for his compilation LP, From Q with Love. If you want a good breakdown of what made Quincy Jones the icon that we all know him to be, Colby does an excellent job at putting it all into perspective.

Listen to this special throwback edition of BackStory with Colby Colb below featuring a look at the legendary life of the late Quincy Jones:

<br />

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-8aa6d22b6427a7788c4cb72c198eeaf2’)

if ( iframe ) {

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-8aa6d22b6427a7788c4cb72c198eeaf2’

}, “https://embeds.go.ione.nyc” );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ’embeds.go.ione.nyc’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ‘100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();





Source link