Three classic Tomb Raider games are launching on the Switch

Nintendo / Aspyr

If you’re a fan of the classic Tomb Raider series, today’s Nintendo Direct had something special for you. Lara Croft makes her triumphant return to the console with a remaster of her first three games in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft.

The three games are all coming to the Switch with improved graphics and, hopefully, improved control schemes. Lara Croft’s classic trilogy has been rereleased on PC and mobile, but the PC release suffered from lackluster controls that made it difficult to raid tombs properly.

If you’ve only experienced Tomb Raider through the more recent Square Enix reboots, you’re in for a treat. The original Tomb Raider games had every bit of the action, platforming, and puzzle solving as its…

