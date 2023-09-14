Threads now lets you quote posts on the web

Illustration: The Verge

I was thrilled when Threads finally launched on the web in August, but I quickly found that it was missing one important feature: you couldn’t quote posts, only repost them. (In X / Twitter lingo, that translates to quote tweet and retweet.) But that’s now changing, as Instagram Adam Mosseri said Thursday that quote posts on the web were rolled out this week.

To quote a post, just click the two arrows icon and then click the “quote” option.

Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

That quote button. Right there.

Mosseri also said that Threads users on mobile can follow a thread and get notifications on it. This feature apparently hasn’t rolled out for me on iOS — I can’t find it — but I expect I’ll get it soon…

