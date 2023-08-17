This water flosser and sonic toothbrush set is just $65

TL;DR: As of August 17, you can get a water flosser, sonic toothbrush, and inductive charging base set for only $64.99 in the Mashable Shop (reg. $79.95) — a savings of 18%.

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it might be that trips to the dentist are the worst. Well, that’s a little extreme, but it’s not fun to learn that you have cavities that need fillings — or get the classic lecture on not brushing or flossing enough. Something that could make these trips easier is improving your oral hygiene routine at home.

Give your teeth a regular cleaning like never before with this water flosser, sonic toothbrush, and inductive charging set. For a limited time, you can get this hygiene routine upgrade for only $64.99, usually $79.95.

Are you still using a manual toothbrush? While it gets the job done, it doesn’t offer anywhere near the same level of cleaning as a sonic toothbrush. With a manual brush, you may be able to get in around 300 strokes per minute, but according to the manufacturer, this sonic model can give you 31,000 pulses. The result? A deeper clean that has the potential to remove plaque, improve gum health, and even reduce your chance of diseases like gingivitis.

To take it one step further, you can use this water flosser to target areas that are hard for a toothbrush to reach. Again, regular floss can do the trick, but this flosser is designed to offer a more thorough clean — and it can be a lot easier to use.

This hygiene dream team wouldn’t be complete without a convenient way to keep your new tools charged up. An inductive charging base keeps your toothbrush and water flosser powered up for use without a ton of different cords around your bathroom. And it offers a way to organize the extra brush heads and floss tips you get with purchase.

Impress your dentist at your next appointment with this water flosser, sonic toothbrush, and inductive charging base set, now only $64.99 (reg. $79.95).

