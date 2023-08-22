This mini docking station for Nintendo Switch is under $20

TL;DR: As of August 22, you can get the Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch on sale for $18.99 instead of $24.99 — which is a savings of 24%.

As the temperatures soar at the end of summer, it’s time to start planning indoor activities that can be done in the glory of AC. If you’re planning on dusting off that Nintendo Switch and getting comfy, there’s a little gadget that may help make gameplay a little more seamless, and it’s called the Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch.

With the Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch, you can bring your Switch anywhere and quickly get a game started. Available in a pretty bright blue color, this handy gadget is currently on sale for only $18.99.

The Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch allows you to bring your handheld console with you on the go without having to lug around your regular Switch docking station. You get to play your Switch games through the TV without the bulk of your home Switch dock. It supports 4K, 1080p, and 720p video output, which can make for a more immersive and clearer gaming experience.

And because it’s lightweight, compact, and can tag along with you in your pocket, it can make gaming on the go even easier. Start a gaming competition at a friend’s house or bring your Switch with you on your next vacation.

A one-touch display lets you switch easily from TV to tabletop mode as needed. It also includes a convenient plug-and-play feature, so you don’t have to deal with driver installation. It’s compatible with most USB devices, too.

Get gaming anywhere and everywhere with the Mini Docking Station for Nintendo Switch, now only $18.99 (reg. $24) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.