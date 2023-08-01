This artificial intelligence and automation developer bundle is on sale for under £50

TL;DR: The 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence and Automation Developer Bundle is on sale for £46.69, saving you 74% on list price.

Want to get in on this new wave of AI buzz, but unsure where to start? Don’t be intimidated by this new technology; embrace it and figure out how to make it work for you with the 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence and Automation Developer Bundle.

This bundle of 13 courses offers 46 hours of instruction geared toward getting you up to speed on the most in-demand AI and automation development skills — including popular new AI tools like ChatGPT — and you can currently snag it all for £46.69.

Get a good foundation in AI, learning about the ins and outs of new AI resources at your disposal with Introduction to the Latest Artificial Intelligence Tools. Bryan Guerra, the founder of Invert Media, an Online Education Company, walks you through this course on the basics of AI, including how to use the tools currently on the market. You’ll also discover how to solve problems and make decisions with the help of AI.

From there, dive further into certain tools with courses like ChatGPT: Artificial Intelligence (AI) that Writes for You. This course, taught by best-selling Amazon author Alex Genadinik, shows you how to use ChatGPT in your workflow, explaining how it can create your blog content, social media content, sales copy, and more.

Curious about how AI works with robots? Chris Mall, who has a Ph.D. in computer science, teaches Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Tools, and Templates. This course provides an intro to machine learning for robotics before moving on to robot learning, motion, and sensing, for a well-rounded education on the topic.

Get schooled in all things AI and automation development with the 2023 Ultimate Artificial Intelligence and Automation Developer Bundle, currently on sale for just £46.69 for all 13 courses.