This app helps you exercise your brain for $40 a year

TL;DR: As of August 17, you can get a one-year subscription to the NeuroNation brain-training app for just $39.99 instead of $84 – a savings of 52%.

Your brain may not be a muscle, but it might work like one. If you want to keep yourself feeling sharp, you might benefit from dedicated brain-training in the same way you hit the gym to beef up your arms.

NeuroNation gives you access to cognitive exercises designed to help you improve your focus, reaction time, and even your memory. If you want to give it a try, take advantage of the sale price and get a one-year subscription for $39.99 instead of paying the full price of $84.

NeuroNation works just like a regular workout app, except all the training is in your head. When you get started, the first step the app will walk you through is an assessment of your strengths and weaknesses in a few key areas. Based on your test results, it will then begin suggesting personalized exercises that could help you improve your memory, attention, speed of thought, and quality of life.

Self-improvement may be a lifetime endeavor, but it shouldn’t be a full-time job. NeuroNation recommends just 15 minutes of brain exercises daily to start seeing results. Your brain isn’t your bicep, and you may not be able to see your improvement visibly, but you certainly might feel it.

There are 30+ exercises to try, and they could help if you find your attention wandering or your thinking sluggish. If you have trouble focusing on one hobby or interest, NeuroNation may help you improve your concentration. If you can vaguely recall a time when your memory was better, see if flexing your brain a little will help bring it all back.

Train your brain like a muscle and see how quickly you can grow.

Get a one-year NeuroNation brain-training subscription for $39.99 (reg. $84).

Prices subject to change.