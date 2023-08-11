These are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones — now with spatial audio

Image: The Verge

We’ve already seen the design thanks to leaked renders and marketing images, so how about the next best thing to having them on your own head? The Verge has obtained numerous real-world photos of Bose’s upcoming headphones, the QuietComfort Ultras. They look quite sleek and combine design elements from the company’s recent models with a more premium overall style.

The photos confirm that these headphones will be able to fold down (unlike the Noise Canceling Headphones 700) and they’ll include a new capacitive volume slider in addition to the other physical buttons. That’s the thin line protruding out from the side of one of the ear cups.

On the Noise Canceling Headphones 700, you had to swipe your finger up or down the right ear cup for…

