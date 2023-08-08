There’s no AI without the cloud, says AWS CEO Adam Selipsky

Photo illustration by Alex Parkin / The Verge

Today, I’m talking with Adam Selipsky. He’s the CEO of Amazon Web Services, or as it’s usually called, AWS. AWS is quite a story. It started as an experiment almost 20 years ago with Amazon trying to sell its excess server capacity. And people really doubted it. Why was the online bookstore trying to sell cloud services?

But now, AWS is the largest cloud services provider in the world, and it’s the most profitable segment of Amazon, generating more than $22 billion in sales last quarter alone. By some estimates, AWS powers roughly one-third of the entire global internet. And on the rare occasion an AWS cluster goes down, an unfathomable number of platforms, websites, and services feel it, and so do hundreds of millions of users.

Adam was…

