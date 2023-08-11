There’s a disconnect between health tech and the people it’s supposed to help

Despite the push toward advanced heart health features, a pair of Yale studies finds those most at risk of cardiovascular disease aren’t using tech to improve their health. | Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

There’s no shortage of apps and wearables that aim to help people improve heart health. However, a pair of recent Yale studies find that those with the highest risk of heart disease are less likely to use this type of technology — even as tech companies add more heart health features to their devices.

“In these paired studies, we found that individuals at highest cardiovascular risk were least likely to use wearable devices, such as smartwatches, or use technology on their phones to track and improve their health,” Rohan Kera, a senior author on the study and assistant professor of medicine and at Yale School of Medicine, said in a statement.

Published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology: Advances, one study on health apps…

