The TCL RayNeo X2 is the all-in-one smart assistant

These glasses are the first in the world of Augmented Reality. The TCL RayNeo X2 glasses use AR to display assistant features. With the use of MicroLEDs in both lenses of the glasses the RayNeo X2 displays information right in front of your eyes. Smart GPS navigation can be used to locate a desired location. Auto translation text can be displayed to understand a foreign language or text. Take phone calls, listen to music, and capture photos and video change the way you look at the world with the RayNeo X2.