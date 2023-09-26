close
VIDEO NEWS

The Quest 3 is Meta’s last chance to win the headset war before it truly begins

VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 23 views
The Quest 3 is Meta’s last chance to win the headset war before it truly begins

The Quest 2 versus the Quest 3. | Image: Meta

Meta doesn’t just need another hardware building block — it needs games.

Continue reading…

The author

you might also like

Leave a Response