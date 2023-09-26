The Quest 3 is Meta’s last chance to win the headset war before it truly begins

VIDEO NEWSThe Quest 3 is Meta’s last chance to win the headset war before it truly beginsVIDEO NEWS by on September 26, 2023 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The Quest 2 versus the Quest 3. | Image: Meta Meta doesn’t just need another hardware building block — it needs games. Continue reading… facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Windows 11 Paint gets huge AI boost in today’s update. 5 other cool features coming to PC next article Make sure to update your iPhone 15 before transferring over data from your old phone The author you might also like Ford halts construction of Michigan EV battery factory as strikes continue iPhone 15 reported issues are piling up: 5 common problems we’re hearing ‘First Official Unity User Group’ Disbands Over Company’s New Developer Fees Connections: How to play and how to win The best sound systems of 2023: Expert recommended Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ