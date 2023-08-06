The PlayStation 5 is on sale for $50 off this weekend

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are all slashing the price of the next-gen console for a limited time. | Image: Sony

Earlier this week, we saw a rare deal drop on the PlayStation 5 — only for it to disappear as quickly as it arrived. Thankfully, if you missed out on the unexpected deal at Monoprice, you now have another chance at saving $50 on Sony’s next-gen gaming console.

Right now, the disc-based PS5 is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop starting at $449, the lowest price we’ve seen on the standalone console since it launched at the tail end of 2020. Typically, we only see discounts on various bundles, which conveniently pair the console with titles such as God of War Ragnarök, Final Fantasy XVI, and Horizon Forbidden West but rarely dip below the $500 threshold.

