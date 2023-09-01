close
VIDEO NEWS

The NYPD Is Deploying Drones to Spy on Labor Day Barbecues

VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 8 views
The NYPD Is Deploying Drones to Spy on Labor Day Barbecues

New Yorkers kicking back with beers and burgers this Labor Day weekend could have an unexpected guest hovering over their backyards. Starting Friday, the New York Police Department says it will dispatching drones to monitor potential disturbances at parties or other large gatherings. Privacy and civil liberty experts…

Read more…

The author

you might also like

Leave a Response