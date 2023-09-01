New Yorkers kicking back with beers and burgers this Labor Day weekend could have an unexpected guest hovering over their backyards. Starting Friday, the New York Police Department says it will dispatching drones to monitor potential disturbances at parties or other large gatherings. Privacy and civil liberty experts…
The NYPD Is Deploying Drones to Spy on Labor Day Barbecues
